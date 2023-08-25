AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has talked about the possibility of bringing Chelsea's out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku to the club. The Belgian striker hasn't held a meeting with Mauricio Pochettino since he was appointed as the new manager of the Blues.

Speaking to the media before his next Serie A game, Mourinho said, “Lukaku deal? The club told me that we will sign one more striker after Serdar Azmoun, and that makes me happy”.

“It’s difficult for me to comment now on Azmoun as he hasn’t signed yet, Imagine on Lukaku, who’s a Chelsea player.”.

Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku go a long way back. Lukaku was signed by Chelsea in 2013, but Mourinho loaned him to Everton so he can get first-team football regularly. That loan move proved to be a success, as he became one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

After spending one season at Manchester United, Mourinho beat his former club with the signature of the Belgian forward in 2017. However, that move didn't prove to be a success, as he cost many games during the course of the 2017/18 season. Lukaku was eventually sold to Inter Milan as Ole Gunnar Soljskaer didn't fancy him. With Mourinho at AS Roma and Lukaku at Inter, both teams had some fantastic matches against each other. Hence, we can say that Mourinho and Lukaku know how to work together and also to play against each other.

Chelsea doesn't fancy Lukaku, as he is forced to train with the U21s. As he doesn't have many suitors in the market, should his former coach bring him to AS Roma to resurrect his career? It won't be a bad choice because Lukaku has always wanted to return to Italy. He had already agreed to personal terms with Juventus, but the Old Lady couldn't strike a deal with Chelsea due to the complex payment structure.