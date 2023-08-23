Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been forced to train with the club's U-21s. The Belgian striker has been surplus to requirements after not being in the plans of Mauricio Pochettino. It is reported that Lukaku hasn't had one conversation with the Argentine manager since his move to Stamford Bridge.

According to the reports from Metro, Chelsea and Pochettino agreed to demote Lukaku to the U-21s as the former Tottenham Hotspur manager didn't fancy him in his plans. The Blues are desperate to offload the Belgian striker after his failed stint at Stamford Bridge. He returned to Chelsea for a club-record fee of £105m but quickly fell out of favor with then-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

He returned to Inter Milan for a season-long loan, but it proved to be unsuccessful due to lack of fitness and consistency. Now, Lukaku reportedly wants to return to Italy, with Juventus being the front-runners to secure his signature. Although the former Manchester United man has agreed personal terms with the Old Lady, Chelsea are unable to strike a deal with them.

Juventus are only interested in a player-plus-cash deal, which would allow Dusan Vlahovic to move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have already invested highly in their frontline. Hence, they don't want another striker. Moreover, Pochettino is not a fan of Vlahovic's profile, which puts this deal on hold.

Lukaku reportedly turned down a bid from Saudi Arabia as he sees his future in Europe. With his position for the Euros at risk, there is a chance that he could return to see if there are suitors for him in the Middle East.