The end of an era is on the horizon for AS Roma, with Jose Mourinho expected to bid farewell to the club after the season after a three-year stint. While Mourinho brought European success to the Italian capital, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022 and reaching the final of last season's Europa League, the team's recent form suggests a change is imminent.

As Mourinho's tenure in Rome nears its conclusion, it's not just the legendary coach who will leave. Among those set to depart is England international Tammy Abraham, who desires to return to the Premier League and reunite with Mourinho. According to Team Talk, sources close to the club have revealed Abraham's intentions to end his Italian adventure next summer.

A potential reunion with Chelsea is in the cards. AS Roma is interested in securing Romelu Lukaku permanently when his loan spell ends, and Abraham has shown openness to being part of a swap deal. Chelsea, having monitored the 26-year-old striker's progress, could consider bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, several Premier League clubs are eyeing Abraham as a valuable addition for the 2024 summer transfer window. Brentford sees him as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, with Arsenal showing keen interest in the latter. Aston Villa, who had Abraham on loan in the 2018-19 season, has lined him up as an option in case they lose Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery, the Villa manager, is a strong admirer of Abraham, and the financial capacity of the club positions them well for a deal that could be mutually beneficial. AS Roma reportedly seeks close to £45 million for the forward, who still has two and a half years left on his five-year contract.

Despite his long-term cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in June, a January move for Abraham is unlikely. However, his recovery is progressing ahead of schedule, and he has already resumed training with a ball at his feet, providing hope for his return in February next year.

Abraham's absence has been felt as he missed 34 games, remaining out of action for 210 days following the injury sustained in a 2-1 victory over Spezia on the final day of the previous season. As Mourinho's tenure at AS Roma winds down, the football world awaits to see where Tammy Abraham's next destination will be in the Premier League.