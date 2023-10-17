AS Roma's current head coach, José Mourinho is on the brink of leaving the club as his contract inches closer to its conclusion in June. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, a well-known transfer pundit at Sky Sport, the former Chelsea manager is unlikely to extend his stay with the Giallorossi, despite initial speculations about a possible contract extension.

Mourinho, who inked a three-year deal with AS Roma in 2021, appears destined for a parting of ways as his current agreement nears its expiration. Di Marzio emphasized that there are no ongoing negotiations for an extension, indicating the manager's likely exit from the Italian capital at the end of the season.

The former Manchester United manager had previously been linked to several Saudi clubs, hinting at potential regional career opportunities. While he decided to stay at the Stadio Olimpico last summer, he has openly expressed his intention to take charge of a Saudi club eventually. Di Marzio suggested that Saudi clubs might revisit their pursuit of Mourinho once he becomes available.

The future remains uncertain for Mourinho and AS Roma, with a few complicating factors in the mix. Paolo Assogna, AS Roma's correspondent, pointed out that the relationship between the Portuguese coach and the club's owners, the Friedkins, has soured over time. Conversely, there are elements of Mourinho's approach that may not align with the club's vision. There are no indications of imminent discussions regarding a contract extension, leaving the footballing world anticipating potential developments.

The two-time Champions League winner recorded 59 victories in 119 games throughout his tenure at AS Roma. Notable achievements during his time at the helm included clinching the Conference League title in 2022 and reaching the Europa League Final in 2023. AS Roma faces critical decisions regarding its future leadership and the team's evolution as the final chapters of Mourinho's contract unfold.