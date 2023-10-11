Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on the chaotic summer transfer saga that surrounded his move to AS Roma, revealing his frustrations and claiming that “everyone would be shocked” by the truth, reported by GOAL. The Belgian striker, who had a pivotal role in Inter Milan's journey to the Champions League final, found himself caught in a web of transfer rumors linking him to various clubs.

Initially linked to a move to Inter, Lukaku's situation took a dramatic turn when he reportedly negotiated with Juventus, leaving Inter furious. Although it seemed he had agreed to join Juventus, Lukaku made a surprising U-turn and opted for a loan move to Roma under Jose Mourinho.

Addressing the confusion, Lukaku expressed his annoyance, particularly with rumors surrounding a “certain club,” presumably Juventus. He stated, “There are just a lot of outsiders who liked to speak on my behalf. A lot of bullshit has been published.” Lukaku hinted at a controversial narrative behind the scenes, suggesting that the reality of the situation was far from what was reported.

Reflecting on his disappointing performance in the Champions League final against Manchester City, where he missed key opportunities, Lukaku admitted he struggled mentally during that period. “I didn't feel good the first few days afterward. Because of the loss and the missed opportunities… my thoughts were not there at that moment,” he revealed.

Since joining Roma, Lukaku has rediscovered his goal-scoring prowess, netting seven goals in eight matches. Under Mourinho's guidance, he seems to have put the summer turmoil behind him, focusing on delivering strong performances on the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku's candid revelations offer fans a glimpse into the complexities of the transfer market with and the emotional challenges faced by players amidst intense speculation. As he continues to thrive with Roma, the striker's determination to succeed is evident, showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity.