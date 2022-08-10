Ash Ketchum’s team is coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield

All 6 of Ash Ketchum’s current roster of Pokemon are making their debut in-game. Ash Ketchum’s team from Pokemon Journeys is coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield in an upcoming special event.

While we patiently await the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, GameFreak and The Pokemon Company are giving us a reason to keep playing current Pokemon titles. Beginning August 11, 2022, Pokemon Sword and Shield players can acquire all 6 of Ash Ketchum’s current lineup of Pokemon. These pocket monsters coming out in the following order are namely, “World Cap” Pikachu, Dracovish, Dragonite, Gengar, Sirfetch’d, and Lucario.

Aside from Pikachu, the rest of the Pokemon will come out per week starting August 12 – September 16. Here’s a list of details:

“World Cap” Pikachu – August 11

Dracovish – August 12

Dragonite – August 26

Gengar – September 2

Sirfetch’d – September 9

Lucario – September 16

The distribution of each Pokemon’s code will take place exclusively in Japan. However, the Western demographic shouldn’t be too worried about it because these codes are useable outside Japan. We’ll just have to wait for the leakers to spread the codes online. We’ll also release an article that collates all these codes so you can also rely on us for these codes.

Each of Ash’s pocket monsters coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield is going to be strong off the bat. All 6 Pokemon will be Level 80 which should give new players an edge when progressing through the story. Given that Pokemon Sword and Shield only has Dynamax, we’re not entirely sure if players can mega evolve Lucario like in the anime. We highly doubt it’s going to happen though.

Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journeys team is coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield beginning August 11 – September 16, all for free, all you need to do is show up and claim the Mystery Gifts. No reason not to miss out, just keep an eye out and snatch the codes as they go out. Don’t miss out!