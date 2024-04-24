Pokemon Fusions are finally coming to Pokemon GO but it is not exactly what you might think it is.
YES!! FUSION!!!
Several texts have been added related to fusion: You can't trade Pokémon in fusion.
Some fusions:
Glastrier and Calyrex
Spectrier and Calyrex
Zekrom and Kyurem
Reshiram and Kyurem
Necrozma and Lunala
Necrozma and Solgaleo#Datamine #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/rGMXgxlI9b
— The Pokemod Group (@thepokemodgroup) April 10, 2024
According to dataminers, Pokemon fusions are coming to Pokemon GO as Necrozma's much-awaited debut comes with the said game mechanic. Not only that, but the datamined information also hints at other Pokemon fusions like Shadow Rider and Ice Rider Calyrex coming to the game as well.
What are Pokemon Fusions?
Pokemon Fusions, just like what the name suggests, involves different Pokemon fusing together to become a new Pokemon.
Ever since unofficial Pokemon fusion generators and games have popped up like mushrooms on the internet, fans of the Pokemon series have made all sorts of fusions that ranged from hilarious ones like the unholy fusion of Lileep and Slugma to fusions that reference other pop-culture franchises like One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
However, only a few Pokemon fusions exist canonically in the official games. Officially, the only real Pokemon fusions that do exist in the Pokemon universe are the following:
- Venustoise (as seen in the 18th episode of the first season of the original Pokemon anime, The Ghost of Maiden's Peak)
- Zapmolcuno (Team Rocket's fusion of the three Kantonian Legendary Birds, Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, in the Pokemon Adventures Manga)
- Black and White Kyurem (fusions of Kyurem with Zekrom and Reshiram, respectively)
- Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma (fusions of Necrozma with Solgaleo and Lunala, respectively)
- Shadow Rider and Ice Rider Calyrex (fusions of Calyrex with Spectrier and Glastrier, respectively)
Additionally, you can also technically consider Slowpoke's evolutions, Slowbro and Slowking and their respective Kantonian and Galarian forms, to be a type of fusion as the Pokedex entries specifically mention a Shellder attaching itself to a Slowpoke leads to those evolved forms.
Pokemon GO's Fusions
As for Pokemon GO's upcoming fusion mechanic, datamined information revealed a new resource labeled “FUSION_RESOURCE” is needed for activating Pokemon Fusions. Additionally, Fused Pokemon can't also be left to defend gyms which doesn't come as a surprise since other legendary Pokemon can't do that as well.
As per the datamined information, Pokemon GO's fusions seem to include every fused Pokemon from the main series games, specifically Necrozma's Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings, Calyrex's Shadow Rider and Ice Rider, and Kyurem's Black and White forms.
Funny enough, Pokemon GO accidentally released Kyurem's fused forms last year through the Great Battle League rewards. Unfortunately for the trainers who caught them, they were swiftly removed from the game and thereby from their accounts as well.
Necrozma's Debut in Pokemon GO
This upcoming #eclipse portends dark adventures in #PokemonGO 🌒 pic.twitter.com/PByOKpAKNm
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2024
Pokemon GO has teased and officially revealed the legendary boxart mascot of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Necrozma, as one of the major offerings for their annual summer event, GO Fest 2024.
Leaked datamined information reveals more about Necrozma's details in Pokemon GO including its base stats, candy walk distance, and more. Here's a quick roundup of base form Necrozma's details in Pokemon GO:
- Candy Walk Distance – 20 kilometers
- Third Move Requirements – 10K Stardust and 100 Necrozma candies
- Necrozma's Base Stats – 219 Stamina, 251 Attack, and 195 Defense
- Necrozma's Fast Moves – Confusion and Psycho Cut
- Necrozma's Charged Moves – Rock Blast, Power Gem, and Night Slash
As for Necrozma's Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms, here's a quick round-up of their datamined information:
- Fusing Necrozma to either Solgaleo or Lunala costs 1000 “FUSION_RESOURCE” and 50 candies of either fuseable Pokemon.
- Solgaleo's exclusive Steel-type move Sunsteel Strike and Lunala's exclusive Ghost-type move Moongeist Beam are added and might be featured in Necrozma's fused forms.
Up next, Necrozma's third and final form, Ultra Necrozma, seems to be treated as a completely separate Pokemon similar to Deoxys and its three forms. As for its initial base stats, Ultra Necrozma has 200 Stamina, 337 Attack, and 196 Defense which makes it a pretty powerful Pokemon if Niantic decides to keep the stats as it is.
Lastly, Necrozma seems to be non-transferable to Pokemon HOME for some reason. The only other Pokemon that you presently can't transfer to HOME is Spinda.
Other Datamined Information
Besides Pokemon Fusions, other datamined information, specifically avatar items for GO Fest 2024, are listed bellow:
- Keldeo T-Shirt
- The Thirty Sweater
- Team Aqua Top (Sleeveless)
- Team Aqua Top (Short Sleeve)
- The Thirty Turtleneck
- 2022 Worlds Tee
- 6th Anniversary Formal Flats
- 6th Anniversary Formal Shoes
- Running Shoes
- Hala-Style Sandals
- Johto Shoes (Red)
- Johto Shoes (Gray)
- Galar Shoes (Tall)
- Galar Shoes (Short)
- Ultra Sandals
- Ultra Shoes
- Leggings
- Samsung 2021 T-Shirt
- Hala-Style Capris
- Mewtwo Pants (Relaxed)
- Mewtwo Pants (Fitted)
- Skinny JeansTeam Skull Shorts (Cropped)
- Team Skull Shorts (Long)
- Festival of Colors Blue Face Sticker
- Fingerless Gloves
- Spark-Style Gloves (Sleek)
- Spark-Style Gloves (Classic)
- Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)
Just like all datamined information, leaks like this one should be taken with a pinch of salt. Regardless, it's safe to say Pokemon GO players are looking forward to the fusion mechanic and the rest of the event gimmicks that are coming to GO Fest 2024.
For more Pokemon news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.