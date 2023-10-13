Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the A Challenge Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

A Challenge Enigma Guide

The Gift is one of the three Enigmas found in the Abbasiyah region, along with “The Gift” and “Delight by the Dome“. This specific Enigma can be found in the Yasiriyah district.

Look for a massive tree that shades a small balcony on the side of a house. Make your way to the balcony to find a small table with the Enigma scroll on it.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“Think yourself an intellect?

Then try to find my hoard

Turn east from where the learned observe

The Ram, the Scales, the Gourd.

Seek out the isle where waters split

And once you've dared to ford

Its banks

You'll find

That at my flanks

Wheels churn, therein is stored

What once stood proud

Now felled and cowed

That scriveners might record

Look within

My walls and win

An intellect's reward.”

A Challenge Solution

The riddle within the scroll refers to the water mills nearby. Fast travel to the Observatory viewpoint in Yasiriyah then head east.

Zooming in on the map, you can see three water mills: two on the right and one on the left. Head to the lone one on the left and look for the barred door in the building nearby.

Circle around the building until you find a window you can peer through with a throwing knife you can pick up stabbed in a box near it.

Using your Eagle Vision, find your target and throw your knife through the window to let yourself in the building.

Jumping through the newly-opened window, the Enigma's treasure is within reach – simply jump down and grab it.

A Challenge Reward

The Gift Enigma rewards the Black Roscam Outfit Dye.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.