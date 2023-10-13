Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Delight by the Dome Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Delight by the Dome Enigma

Delight by the Dome is one of the three Enigmas found in the Abbasiyah region, along with “A Challenge” and “The Gift”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Mosque in the middle of the Suburb of Kahtabah.

If you have already unlocked the viewpoint in this area, simply head down to the blue and white Mosque and head through the left archway. The Enigma scroll is found on top of some shelves and near several potted plants.

Investigating the Enigma, you're greeted by a diagram of a structure and its surrounding land. Near it, a red mark has been hand-drawn near a body of water in what seems to be a garden.

Delight by the Dome Solution

As the name of the Enigma itself hints, the structure shown in the Enigma is, in fact, the Dome of the Ass (Donkey). Again, you're in luck if you've unlocked the viewpoint near it.

From the Dome, head north-west until you find a small pond within the garden. Search for the faint white glow and examine it to obtain your well-deserved treasure.

Delight by the Dome Reward

The Delight by the Dome Enigma rewards the Mysterious Talisman.

“A strange talisman whose symbology can be traced back to a little-known ancient civilization. Much of its history has been lost, yet it is said that the odd relic remains for those keen-eyed enough to spot them.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.