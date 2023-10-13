Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the The Gift Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

The Gift Enigma Guide

The Gift is one of the three Enigmas found in the Abbasiyah region, along with “A Challenge” and “Delight by the Dome“. This specific Enigma can be found in the Yasiriyah district, near the Four Markets Gate.

The Enigma scroll can be found under a structure on a rooftop. Grab the scroll off the small table and get to puzzle-solving.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“If you should read this, know that I waited, in my hand a token of past glories, my pledge to set aside the trappings of war for children's toys and laughter.

You never came.

I cast my gift into the river, saw it borne towards the bridge where we first courted, near the gate famed for its markets.

May it sail on towards the setting sun, far beyond my view.

Bearing with it every hope I had of us – of me and you.”

The Gift Solution

Analyzing the letter, it's easy to pick up the various landmarks mentioned: a river, a bridge, and a gate “famed for its markets.” It would be easy to assume that the gate being referred to would be the nearby Four Markets Gate, but it is instead calling to the Pomegranate Gate to the south.

Follow the river from the gate until you encounter a wooden bridge. There are several guards standing around, but they are neutral towards you as long as you don't attack them.

The Gift Reward

The Gift Enigma rewards the Knight's Talisman.

“This talisman would have adorned the horse that bore an Abbasid knight into battle. Red and gold, it bears the cavalry's colors.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.