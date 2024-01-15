Aston Villa's rising star, Alisha Lehmann, has once again captured the attention of fans with a stunning photoshoot posted on her Instagram

Aston Villa‘s rising star, Alisha Lehmann, has once again captured the attention of fans with a stunning photoshoot posted on her Instagram. The talented footballer, known for her skills on the pitch, showcased her fashionable side as she shared glimpses of her latest outfit with her followers.

Lehmann, who recently rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Douglas Liaz, is making waves not only in the world of football but also in the realm of fashion. The latest Instagram post features the Aston Villa sensation wearing a revealing outfit, consisting of nothing but a chic coat that highlights her tattoos and her figure.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Alisha Lehmann (@alishalehmann7) által megosztott bejegyzés

The viral photoshoot has fans buzzing and turning heads, applauding Lehmann's style off the football field. The Swiss international has become a social media sensation, and her posts continue to garner widespread attention all over World.

The 24-year-old footballer has become a key figure for Aston Villa, showcasing not only her athleticism but also her sense of style that resonates with fans worldwide. As she balances her football duties and off-field pursuits, Lehmann's popularity continues to soar, making her a standout figure in the world of sports and fashion. Lehmann is prepared to turn heads on and off the pitch with her active social media presence.

What's next for Aston Villa and Alisha Lehmann?

As Alisha Lehmann embraces her passion for both football and fashion, she remains focused on her sporting commitments. Aston Villa is gearing up for a crucial clash against Leicester City this Friday, and fans are eager to see Lehmann's stellar performance on the field once again.