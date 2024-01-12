Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has turned heads by excluding Lionel Messi and Harry Kane from her men's Team of the Year in EA FC24

In a surprising turn of events, Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has turned heads by excluding football heavyweights Lionel Messi and Harry Kane from her men's Team of the Year, unveiled as part of EA Sports FC's annual tradition, reported by GOAL.

Tasked with handpicking her standout XI, the Women's Super League (WSL) sensation opted for a star-studded lineup that raised a few eyebrows. Notably absent were Inter Miami's Messi and Bayern Munich's prolific striker Kane, both global football icons.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Alisha Lehmann (@alishalehmann7) által megosztott bejegyzés

Despite Lionel Messi's summer move to the MLS, where he continued to add to his illustrious career by securing an eighth Ballon d'Or in October, Lehmann made the bold decision to overlook the Argentine maestro. Similarly, Kane, who made headlines with a move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham in 2023, scoring an impressive 25 goals in 22 appearances, failed to secure a spot in Lehmann's lineup.

Lehmann's attacking trio comprised the formidable talents of Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr, and Erling Haaland, sidelining Messi and Kane from the spotlight. The unexpected selections have ignited discussions among football enthusiasts.

As the WSL enters its post-winter break phase, Lehmann is gearing up for action with Aston Villa, set to face Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday. Off the field, the Swiss international has also rekindled her romance with Villa teammate Douglas Luiz.

Fans are invited to cast their votes for their EA Sports FC Team of the Year, contributing to the ongoing buzz surrounding Alisha Lehmann's distinctive choices that have added a layer of intrigue to the footballing discourse.