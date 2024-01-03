Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz have seemingly reignited their romance, sparking rumors of a reunion after a reported split

The football duo dropped a major hint about their relationship status by sharing an intimate photo on their Instagram Stories, accompanied by affectionate emojis such as love hearts and red roses.

The speculation gained momentum when Luiz first posted the snapshot with a solitary love heart emoji, and Lehmann later reposted it on her own story, adding extra touches of love. This follows Lehmann's earlier hint at a possible reunion when she shared a photo with Luiz at a New Year's Eve celebration.

The footballing couple had gone their separate ways in 2022, reportedly due to a disagreement linked to the launch of Lehmann's 2023 calendar. However, it appears the pair has decided to set aside any past differences and give their relationship another chance.

The timing is interesting, considering Aston Villa's next fixture is set for January 13 in the FA Women's Cup against Everton. This gives Lehmann some time to relish the rekindled connection, especially as Unai Emery's men's side enjoys a strong position in the Premier League, currently holding second place. This ensures a busy schedule for Luiz in the upcoming matches, both on and off the pitch.

The football world will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on this reunited duo, eager to see how they navigate the intricacies of personal and professional life. As Lehmann and Luiz share glimpses of their journey on social media, fans and followers will be curious to witness the unfolding chapters of their renewed relationship. Whether it's cheering from the sidelines or celebrating victories together, the couple seems ready to face the challenges ahead, both in the world of football and matters of the heart.