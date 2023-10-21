The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros had a brawl break out during Game 5 of the ALCS. Multiple ejections ensued from the incident. Astros manager Dusty Baker was even ejected from the game. Jose Altuve ultimately led Houston to a huge Game 5 victory and the Astros now lead the series 3-2. Tension between the Astros and Rangers will be something to keep tabs on in Game 6, as even Baker is preparing for friction to potentially carry over, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

“Dusty Baker said the tensions between the Astros and Rangers from Game 5 could carry over into Game 6,” Young reported.

Baker, however, admitted to not being sure what that tension may look like in Game 6, via Young as well.

“Man, I don’t know. I don’t have no crystal ball,” Baker said. “It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. You’ll have to wait and see just like me.”

Astros-Rangers Game 6

Game 6 is a highly-anticipated affair. Tensions are high and the Astros have momentum, but the Rangers will not go down without a fight.

The Rangers are turning to Nathan Eovaldi (3-0, 2.29 in 2023 MLB playoffs). Eovaldi, as evidenced by his statistics, has been phenomenal in the postseason up to this point. The same cannot be said for the Astros' Game 6 pitcher though.

Framber Valdez (0-2, 11.57 in 2023 postseason) is usually one of the Astros' better pitchers. He has struggled mightily so far during the '23 playoffs though.

Although the Rangers seemingly have a big pitching advantage, Valdez is still an All-Star caliber arm. It would not be surprising to see him find his footing in Game 6. And even if he struggles, Altuve and the Astros offense are swinging the bats well at the moment.

With all of that being said, the fact of the matter is that Game 6 projects to be an exciting contest. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 PM EST on Sunday night.