On Friday evening, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros took on the Texas Rangers in a pivotal Game 5 of the team's ALCS series. The Astros shockingly dropped the first two games of the series at home before bouncing back with two straight road wins to even up things heading into Game 5, where Altuve and his teammates would hope to regain control of the series.

Things started off well for the Astros, as they got off to a 2-1 lead before Justin Verlander surrendered a three-run home run that gave the Rangers a 4-2 advantage.

However, Altuve would come through in a big way in the ninth inning, launching a three-run blast of his own to put the Astros up by a score of 5-4.

Needless to say, fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were in awe of Jose Altuve's late-game heroics on Friday evening.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! JOSE ALTUVE GO-AHEAD HOME RUN THE 9TH!!! 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/s0LncUpx21 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Altuve has a history of making big time plays in huge moments throughout his storied Astros tenure.

THE HEARTBEAT OF THE FRANCHISE. MY GOAT. BOOMBAH. I LITERALLY LOVE JOSE ALTUVE. pic.twitter.com/YgRUpPXgUD — Apollo Dez (@ApolloDez1) October 21, 2023

Some argued that the incredible hit may have cemented Altuve's status as perhaps the greatest player in Astros' franchise history.

Jose Altuve is the greatest Astro in history and there is no debate anymore. pic.twitter.com/oBVQa9sbES — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕓 🌟 (@jakedc6) October 21, 2023

The Astros would go on to win the game by that final margin of 5-4 after a scare in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Rangers generating two base runners with no outs but finding themselves unable to get any of them across the plate.

Now, the series shifts back to Houston, where Altuve and the Astros will look to close things out with Game 6 at home on Sunday evening.