Tensions have run high in Game 5 of the ALCS. As the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers battle it out for the ALCS advantage, both sides cleared the benches for a mid game scuffle.

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu hit Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia on an inside pitch. Garcia had hit a towering go ahead home run earlier in the contest. Neither side could hold their frustrations any longer, leading to the benches clearing.

Garcia, Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker were all ejected after the fight.

Adolis Garcia was hit by a pitch and the benches cleared pic.twitter.com/gsa1GoT6p3 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 20, 2023

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Texas found themselves trailing 2-1. However, Garcia changed that in an instant. His mammoth three-run home run gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead. A lead the team would hold heading into the top of the ninth inning.

For the Rangers, it was a huge momentum shift in both the game and the series. But for the Astros, it was a major embarrassment. Not only did they give up the lead – and potentially the series – to the Rangers. But Garcia made sure to spend extra time to admire his moonshot after hitting it into the bleachers.

Houston didn't take kindly to Garcia's celebration. Especially off of a pitcher of Justin Verlander's caliber. Now Abreu's hit by pitch might've been completely coincidental. But the Rangers didn't take it that way, leading to the shoving match.

Both sides will reap the repercussions of the scuffle with ejections and potential fines on the way. But in the end, the Rangers and Astros' ALCS beef will only be squashed on the diamond.

Houston did have a strong clap back however. Jose Altuve hit a three-run shot of his own to give the Astros a 5-4 lead at the top of the ninth inning.