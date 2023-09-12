Rapper and global sensation Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is determined to keep his romance with Kendall Jenner out of the public eye. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for his October 2023 cover story, he shared his perspective on their relationship, NBCNews shares.

Bad Bunny, 29, expressed his disinterest in explaining or clarifying the details of his relationship with Jenner to the public. He emphasized that he doesn't feel obligated to provide explanations to anyone about his personal life.

However, he made it clear that his current relationship status is well-known among his close circle of friends, family, and loved ones. To them, he feels responsible for any clarifications that might be needed.

Bad Bunny addressed the pressure some artists face to reveal details about their personal lives, stating that he doesn't feel compelled to share everything simply because he's an artist. He believes that his audience listens to his music by choice, and he doesn't force them to do so.

The relationship between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner first made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed via a DeuxMoi tip. Despite some initial backlash from his fans, the couple has become increasingly open about their romance. They were spotted publicly displaying affection at a Drake concert in August, and Bad Bunny was seen wearing a pendant necklace with Jenner's initial “K.” Social media posts from similar vacation spots further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Despite these public appearances, Bad Bunny remains steadfast in his commitment to maintaining privacy in his personal life, emphasizing that his relationship is a matter for him, his loved ones, and no one else.