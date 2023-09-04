Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2023 is $60 million. Jenner is a reality-television star and fashion model. She is a two-time Teen Choice Award winner and a Young Hollywood Award nominee. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2023.

Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2023 (Estimate): $60 million

Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2023 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Jenner can afford to party on a yacht in Mexico with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye.

Kendall Jenner was born on Nove. 3, 1995. in Los Angeles. She went to Sierra Canyon School before being homeschooled and graduating in 2014.

Kendall Jenner in Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Jenner's platform to fame came when she first appeared in the reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she was only 11 years old. During her early days, Stylecaster reported that Jenner made at least $4.5 million and as much as $8.5 million per season while appearing on the show.

Here, Jenner appeared on the television program alongside major famous household names such as Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and many more. Keeping Up With the Kardashians would entertain fans for 20 seasons, concluding in 2021.

Jenner would also appear in various spinoffs of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. These include Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloe & Lamar, and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.

Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians

After making waves for 14 years, the Kardashian-Jenner family didn't shy away from making another show called The Kardashians. In fact, the star-studded family brokered a deal with Hulu.

According to Variety magazine, the deal will pay the Kardashian family $100 million. Khloe Kardashian, Jenner's half-sister, claimed that the family will be receiving an equal share of the money.

If these claims are true, Jenner is penciled to receive at least $7.5 million per season from the show. However, her pay could also be as much as $8.3 million per season.

Kendall Jenner begins modeling career

As early as 14 years old, Jenner already embarked on a modeling career by signing with Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. This paved the way for Jenner to kickstart her modeling career by working with the fashion campaign of Forever 21 and appearing in teenage magazines such as Teen Vogue, Teen Prom, American Cheerleader, GenLux, Flavour Magazine, Looks, Raine, Lovecat and Interview.

As years passed, Jenner only continued her rise to becoming a supermodel. She walked for established fashion designers such as Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Sherri Hill and Elie Saab. In addition to this, she was also the main feature of several brand campaigns such as Penshoppe, Mango, Calvin Klein, retail chain Paris, and Estee Lauder. Moreover, Jenner also graced the covers of various magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Brazil, Vanity Fair, W Korea, V, and Self Service Magazine.

Kendall Jenner in Victoria's Secret fashion show

Among Jenner's achievements, there's no question that Jenner stamped her class as a supermodel when she walked for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018. Jenner enjoyed a $10 million payday for walking the ramps of the annual classic, which is already one of the highest salaries in the roster that year.

During the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jenner was able to model alongside notable names such as Taylor Hill, Gigi Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Stella Maxwell.

Kendall Jenner's business ventures

In 2013, Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner released their own nail polish line in collaboration with OPI. The endorsement deal allowed Kendall Jenner to enjoy a $100,000 paycheck, which was already a huge amount for a 16-year-old.

Furthermore, Kendall Jenner has also released several collections with various brands such as Topshop, Whalerock Industries, Glu Mobile, and Moon. Most of these various products and services would perform well in the market.

Apart from brand collaborations, Jenner also released her own Tequila brand called 818 Tequila, as per Forbes.

Kendall Jenner's Instagram earnings

Given that Jenner is a popular figure, it isn't surprising that she is also one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram. In fact, Jenner's Instagram account currently has over 294 million followers.

With a huge fan base, Jenner has also become one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star charges over $600,000 per post.

Kendall Jenner's career as a photographer

While Jenner is often featured in magazine covers, the Victoria's Secret model also decided to try her hand as a photographer. In 2016, Jenner photographed Kaia Gerber for LOVE magazine. It's worth noting that Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2023?