News of Bad Bunny's Spider-Man spinoff film, El Muerto, being indefinitely delayed and pulled off of Sony's release slate made waves earlier, but it turns out that Into the Spider-Verse actor, Krondon, was supposed to reprise his villain role in the film.

The Hollywood Reporter initially reported on the El Muerto spinoff being delayed, and their report added that Krondon, also known as Marvin Jones III, who voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was being eyed for the same role in live-action form. It's also said that Mercedes Varnado, also known as Sasha Banks during her time in the WWE, was also being eyed for a role.

El Muerto was set to be another one of Sony's Spider-Man spinoff films. They previously released two Venom films that grossed over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. Due to Bad Bunny's touring schedule and the ongoing WGA writers' strike, the film was pulled from Sony's release calendar indefinitely and has yet to receive a new date. It was set to release on January 12, 2024.

While this is sad news for Bad Bunny and Co., Sony will release two other Spider-Man spinoff films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Webb in the coming months. Kraven the Hunter, which just released its first trailer, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, will release on October 6. Madame Webb, which stars Dakota Johnson and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, is slated for a February 18, 2024 release date.

Whether or not El Muerto ever happens with Bad Bunny remains to be seen. For the sake of those involved behind the scenes, hopefully, it can eventually happen.