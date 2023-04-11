Just as quickly as Damian Priest threw Bad Bunny through an announcer’s table, it appears that his Spider-Man spin-off film, El Muerto, has been tabled for now.

It was just last year at CinemaCon that Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch announced El Muerto and that it would be released on January 12, 2024. Bad Bunny was attached as the titular character.

However, in a recent interview with Time, Bad Bunny revealed that filming had yet to take place while his publicist added that the movie was “at a standstill.” The publicist would later clarify that it’s “in development,” but no official word from Sony has been given.

In an interview with GQ from last year, Bad Bunny described the role of El Muerto as “perfect,” which he may be right about. If the opening line of this article wasn’t enough to imply it, Bad Bunny is a professional wrestler. He’s part-time, of course, but he has shown as much dedication to it as the likes of Logan Paul, another celebrity part-timer, and always shows out. He’s set to host (and possibly wrestle at) WrestleMania Backlash — which is set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6.

Bad Bunny has also shown off his acting chops with appearances in F9, and more prominently, Bullet Train. He goes head-to-head with Brad Pitt at one point in the film before biting the proverbial bullet himself.

For those that don’t know, the character of El Muerto has a professional wrestling background and gains his powers from a mystical mask.

El Muerto wouldn’t be the first attempt by Sony to make a Spider-Man spin-off film. Venom starred Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and was successful enough, grossing over $850 million worldwide, to spawn a sequel that grossed over $500 million during the pandemic. However, El Muerto seems to be more of a “deep cut” and not nearly as much of a household name as Vanom. Perhaps the presence of Bad Bunny could change that should the film ever come out.