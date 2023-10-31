Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his fierce competitiveness, couldn't resist playful banter in response to Lionel Messi's historic 8th Ballon d'Or win. Messi clinched the coveted title, surpassing Erling Haaland in the race and achieving a remarkable milestone by leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

Messi's Ballon d'Or victory, his eighth in total, was celebrated by many in the football world. However, Ronaldo took a light-hearted approach to the achievement. In an Instagram post by AS Television analyzing Messi's Ballon d'Or triumph, Ronaldo left a series of laughing emojis as a comment.

The choice of emojis drew attention and sparked discussions among fans and pundits. Many have pointed out that Haaland's outstanding performances in 2022 made a strong case for him to receive the award over Messi. While Messi shone in leading Argentina to World Cup victory, his club season with PSG was marked by struggles.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo has found himself in the spotlight during one of Messi's significant moments. In 2021, when Messi won his 7th Ballon d'Or after securing the Copa America with Argentina, reports circulated that Ronaldo skipped the ceremony because he didn't want to witness Messi's victory. However, Ronaldo promptly dismissed those rumors, emphasizing his focus on his responsibilities with Manchester United and the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo's lighthearted response adds an element of fun and friendly rivalry to the ongoing debate about the Ballon d'Or and who truly deserved the honor in 2022. While both players continue to push the boundaries of individual excellence, their competition extends beyond the football pitch, with social media interactions like this one keeping fans engaged and entertained.