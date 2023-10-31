Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City forward, made waves at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris when he was awarded the Gerd Muller Trophy, a prestigious recognition of being the best striker of the 2022/23 season. Haaland, who notched 56 goals for club and country, including a record-breaking Premier League debut, left no doubt about his job on the field, stating, “It's my job; that's why I'm here.”

Haaland's stellar performance in the 2022/23 season saw him amass a remarkable goal tally, pivotal in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign and contributing significantly to the Norwegian national team. When asked about his remarkable goal-scoring form, Haaland responded as straightforward as his clinical finishes: “It's my job; that's why I'm here. It's what I'm good at.”

The 23-year-old's debut season in the Premier League was nothing short of historic, as he shattered records by netting 36 times in just 35 games and providing eight assists. Haaland's impressive four hat-tricks were part of his record-breaking journey to becoming the top scorer in a single Premier League campaign.

In addition to his league exploits, Haaland was a force to be reckoned with in the FA Cup, scoring thrice, and a vital contributor to Manchester City's UEFA Champions League victory, registering 12 goals, including a stunning five-goal performance against RB Leipzig.

Accepting the Gerd Muller Trophy, Haaland expressed his pride and acknowledged the immense teamwork that fueled his success, saying, “I couldn't have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates, and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together.”

The Ballon d'Or ceremony's host, Didier Drogba, playfully challenged Haaland to adopt his iconic “arms out” celebration or Gary Lineker's famous “fists up” celebration for his next goal. Haaland, who accepted the award from Lineker, kept fans guessing, promising, “We'll see next goal. I celebrate in the moment, so I'll think of both of you when I score my next goal and will decide!” As fans eagerly await Haaland's next goal celebration, there's no doubt that his scoring prowess and hunger for success continue to make him a standout talent in the footballing world.