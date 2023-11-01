Lionel Messi's record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win in 2023 has ignited a passionate debate in the football world, with former Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaus branding the decision a “farce.” Matthaus argues that Erling Haaland's exceptional performances should have earned him the prestigious accolade.

Messi's latest Ballon d'Or victory came from his outstanding contributions to Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, where he delivered seven goals and three assists. However, the legendary German midfielder Matthaus believes that the award should have gone to Erling Haaland, who had an extraordinary season, scoring 52 goals across all competitions for Manchester City, leading them to an unprecedented treble in the 2022-23 campaign.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Matthaus expressed his viewpoint emphatically, stating, “Over the whole of last year, Haaland performed better than Messi. It's undeserved that Messi won. But that shows that a World Cup counts more than anything else. For me, Haaland is the best player of the last twelve months; he won major titles with Manchester City, broke goalscoring records, and inspired his team to glory in multiple competitions.”

Despite the controversy, Messi exhibited his sportsmanship by praising Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, his competitors, for the award. He even acknowledged that Haaland could have been a deserving winner this year.

Erling Haaland, now donning the Manchester City jersey, is set to return to action in the Premier League against Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Messi, who has embarked on a new journey with Inter Miami in MLS, will enjoy a break from football until the November international break, when he is scheduled to represent Argentina in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

The Ballon d'Or controversy remains a hot topic in the football world, raising questions about the criteria for determining the world's best player and sparking passionate discussions among fans and experts alike.