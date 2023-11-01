Lionel Messi‘s historic eighth Ballon d'Or win has stirred controversy, with former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen questioning the decision and labeling it a “disgrace”, reported by GOAL. Despite Messi's remarkable contributions, which included 41 goal involvements in 41 appearances and a World Cup triumph with Argentina, Rothen believes that Manchester City's Erling Haaland was more deserving of the prestigious award.

Rothen expressed his discontent on RMC Sport's Rothen s'enflamme, stating, “It's a disgrace! Of course, it's a disgrace. It should have gone to Haaland.” He argued that Messi's performance at PSG did not made him the best even within that club, emphasizing that he was not the standout player within the Parisians at all. Rothen criticized the voters, pointing out that Messi hadn't been the best player in the world for the past few years.

According to Rothen, Haaland's exceptional season, where he won a treble with City and scored 52 goals, should have clinched him the Ballon d'Or. He highlighted Haaland's record-breaking achievements and criticized the award's credibility, questioning the rationale behind Messi's win over a player with such remarkable statistics.

While Erling Haaland's supporters continue to voice their discontent, the Norwegian forward remains focused on his upcoming clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League. As the controversy lingers, football enthusiasts worldwide are engaged in passionate debates, questioning the integrity of one of football's most prestigious honors. The debate around Lionel Messi's win adds an intriguing chapter to the ongoing Ballon d'Or saga, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next developments in this contentious story.