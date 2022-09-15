4 bold Baltimore Ravens predictions for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are off to an impressive start to their 2022 season. They cruised by the New York Jets in comfortable fashion with the final score ending up 24-9. The Baltimore defense was especially impressive, holding the Jets to just 3 points at halftime and did not allow a touchdown until there was one minute left in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. While Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are expected to give more of a challenge than the Joe Flacco-led offense, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward. Here are four Ravens Week 2 predictions for what to expect in the upcoming matchup.

4. Mark Andrews Scores a Touchdown

As is expected to be the case, Mark Andrews led the Ravens in targets in Week 1. Andrews led all tight ends in yards in 2021 with 1361 yards receiving and attempted to pick up right where he left off this season. In the matchup with the Jets, Andrews had seven targets in which he caught five for 52 total yards. The comfortable lead allowed the Ravens to play fairly carefully and stick to their offensive script.

However, with the Ravens set to need more offensive production this week, expect them to lean on Andrews more. This should especially be the case in the red zone where he likely has the surest hands on the team. Look for Mark Andrews to make an impact on the game and find his way into the end zone for the first time this season.

3. Lamar Jackson runs for 70+ yards

One area of concern with the Ravens was their production on the ground. Despite having great success in this area in recent years, Baltimore produced just 63 rushing yards in Week 1. The Jets wisely made it a conscious effort to keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket and he was held to just six rush attempts for 17 yards.

While he has been overly criticized for his reliance on his legs, the fact of the matter is Lamar Jackson is one of the most dynamic players with the ball in his hands across the entire NFL. The Ravens must do a better job of giving Jackson a chance to make plays. Expect this to be in the game plan in Week 2 and for the former MVP to tally at least 70 yards on the ground. The ability with his legs is what makes Lamar so special and allows the passing game to open up in front of him.

2. Ravens secure 4+ sacks

One promising storyline surrounding the Ravens is the play of the defense. They had an impressive opening week in which they kept the Jets’ offense mostly in check. Baltimore forced two turnovers and tallied three sacks in the week one matchup. The effort was led by Marcus Williams who tallied 12 total tackles with 10 of them being solo takedowns as well as an interception. Patrick Queen also added nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Ravens have built a hard-nosed identity and appear to have a defensive unit that replicates this. Look for them to build off the impressive opening week start and for them to get to the quarterback four times in the matchup. Calais Campbell did an excellent job making his presence felt in Week 1 and will continue this effort. Tua has struggled at times to get the ball out of his hands quickly. In Week 1 he was sacked three times for 28 total yards. The Alabama product is not as mobile as the perception of him is and is a capable target for the defense. Look for the Ravens to bring pressure and take him down four or more times in the matchup.

1. Ravens Win by Double Digits

The Dolphins are riding high coming into this game as they defeated the Patriots 20-7 in Week 1. Baltimore will pose a new challenge and one that will cause them more issues. Even considering the matchup was against the Jets without Zach Wilson, the Ravens put forth one of the most impressive wins on the opening weekend. The game was never truly in doubt and it was the type of business-like win that you hope to see.

Expect them to carry this momentum into this matchup and cruise to another victory. Lamar Jackson appears determined following an offseason clouded by failed contract talks. Look for him to put forth an impressive effort against the team he has flirted with joining online. For the time being, Jackson’s focus will remain on helping the Ravens win games and he can be counted on to make this happen. The Dolphins will pose a bigger threat to the defense than the Jets did in Week 1, but it is a challenge they will be braced for. Expect the Ravens to cruise to a double-digit win and advance to 2-0 to start the season.