Lamar Jackson’s latest Twitter activity has Ravens fans imploding

Baltimore Ravens fans went haywire on Monday after Lamar Jackson was seen liking a rather conspicuous photo on his Twitter account. The Ravens star quarterback was found to have liked a photo of himself in a Dolphins jersey, sending some fans into a frenzy, believing he was hinting at a potential breakup with the Ravens. Jackson is in the process of negotiating his own contract with the organization, doing so sans an agent. It’s safe to say he gave the entire city of Baltimore a collective heart attack with his latest cryptic activity on social media.

Lamar Jackson has liked a picture of himself suggesting he become the QB of the Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/q3zE2yMi4s — Sordi (@FinsOrDie) August 29, 2022

Jackson liked a tweet from a Dolphins fan who was urging him to come to Miami, including a photo of the QB in a No. 8 Dolphins uniform. Fans immediately began dissecting his “like” in a thread on Twitter, and after seeing the commotion he was causing, Jackson decided to chime in himself.

Via his Twitter account, Jackson clarified that he liked the photo because he grew up supporting the Dolphins. Jackson, a Florida native, revealed he was a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up, but also supported his hometown Miami Dolphins. Jackson was raised in Pompano Beach, FL, less than an hour outside of Miami.

I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

Perhaps this will teach Jackson to be a bit more careful with his social media activity. Or, perhaps Jackson got a kick out of further stirring up the pot regarding his future as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

As it stands, Lamar Jackson will hit free agency after the 2022 NFL season. He’s due to make just over $23 million under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.