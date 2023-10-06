President Barack Obama issued a statement after it was announced that Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died. Barack Obama took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Butkus, praising the linebacker for being one of the greatest players in NFL history,

“In Chicago, Dick Butkus was football,” Obama said on Twitter. “Thinking of his family today, and all the Bears fans who loved watching one of the best to ever play the game.”

Obama is well-known for being a Chicago sports fan. During his first term as the President, Obama even hosted members of the 1985 Bears at the White House to celebrate their championship. The Super Bowl champs never got to visit the White House after their historic season because the space shuttle Challenger tragedy happened two days after they won the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Butkus was an All-Pro selection every year with the Bears from 1965-1972. Prior to his storied NFL career in Chicagom Butkus played college football at Illinois.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement Thursday. “He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or from his teammates. When we dedicated the George Halas statue at our team headquarters, we asked Dick to speak at the ceremony, because we knew he spoke for Papa Bear.