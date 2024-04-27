The Miami Heat aren't just battling the Boston Celtics, as injuries have been a problem here in the postseason. They've been without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier and it sounds like they'll be without another key player on the roster for Game 3.
Reports indicate that veteran guard, Delon Wright, is officially ruled out, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. However, Wright is not suffering from an injury and is instead dealing with a family issue.
“Miami Heat guard Delon Wright (personal family matter) will not play tonight in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.”
Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and everything is okay with Delon Wright and his family. The fact he's missing a playoff game must mean it's important but it's not currently known what the potential family matter is.
As for the Heat, their roster is simply dwindling at the worst possible time of the NBA season. The Celtics are a powerhouse and aim to finally win a championship in over a decade. But if anyone is going to get the best out of this Miami team, it's Erik Spoelstra.
Boston ran away with it in Game 1 only for the Heat to fight back and steal Game 2. Miami now has home-court advantage thanks to that win with the next two games being in Miami. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Caleb Martin stepped up big time with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier each dealing with an injury.
With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the lineup looks without Delon Wright. He played 20 minutes during Game 2 and recorded five points, four rebounds, and one assist. Wright isn't a star player but he's been playing well as a rotational asset in the Heat lineup. He'll be sorely missed in Game 3 against the Celtics.
How the Heat can win Game 3 vs. the Celtics
Erik Spoelstra is a mastermind of a basketball coach. Ever since the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh ended he's kept the Heat competitive. Even when the roster didn't look like playoff contenders. He routinely gets the best out of his players and there's no question he's one of the best coaches in the NBA.
With that said, the number of injuries is hard to deal with. But the Heat won't go down without a fight. Another big game from Adebayo will go a long way but he can't do it by himself. Tyler Herro stepped up in Game 2 and he needs to remain consistent. As of right now, those are Miami's top players.
But if the Heat want to beat the Celtics in Game 3 they'll need to lean on the entire roster. Miami is good because they play excellent team ball. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been consistent throughout most of his rookie season and Caleb Martin must have another big game. As long as the rotational guys can perform then Miami should at least give Boston a run for their money.