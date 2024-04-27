The Chicago Bears have made big moves in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say that fans are hoping the additions of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are going to help this team emerge as an offensive powerhouse in 2024 and beyond. After using their only pick on Day 2 to shore up their offensive line, the Bears pivoted to open Day 3 and used their fourth-round pick to add punter Tory Taylor to their special teams unit.
Taylor obviously isn't going to be this team's most exciting addition, but he was the top ranked punter in this draft class, and the fact that the Bears used a fourth-round pick on him is somewhat interesting (although it's worth noting they only had one more pick remaining after this selection.) Williams was pumped up to have another new teammate joining him in Chicago, and after he was selected, Taylor revealed the hilarious message he received from the Bears new quarterback.
Via Kevin Fishbain:
“New Bears punter Tory Taylor said he got this text from Caleb Williams: ‘Hey, you're not going to punt too much here.'”
Caleb Williams showcasing confidence in Bears new-look offense
Williams is the new face of the Bears franchise after he was taken with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say that he's fired up to be joining his new team in the NFL. So much so, that he's already relayed to Taylor that he won't be having to do his job all that much because of how good their offense is going to be.
While adding Williams under center is obviously a huge piece of the puzzle for Chicago, they have been building their offense around his expected addition for a while now. D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet were already in place, but the Bears went out and traded for Keenan Allen earlier this offseason, and then added one of the top wide receivers in the draft in Odunze with the ninth overall pick right after they drafted Williams.
When the Bears do have to punt, they can now comfortably turn to Taylor, who enjoyed a successful four-year career at Iowa before getting himself selected early in the fourth round. Taylor was the best punter in the draft, and he enjoyed his best campaign in 2023, when he averaged a whopping 48.2 yards per punt despite being called into action 93 times along the way.
There's a lot to be excited about in Chicago, and even if he doesn't want him to be taking the field all that much, Williams is clearly pumped to be joined by Taylor on the Bears. Soon enough, he will have to try to make good on his promise to keep him off the field as much as possible, and if succeeds, the Bears could end up being a playoff contender in their first season together.