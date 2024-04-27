The Phoenix Suns thought they had it all figured out when they made a new big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, Anthony Edwards had other plans in this first-round series, showing he may be the next man up in the pantheon of NBA stars. Edwards has gone out of his way to humiliate Kevin Durant and the Suns in this series and is one win away from a sweep. The Suns swept the season series and were on a four-game win streak dating back to last season, but that meant little once the Timberwolves started dominating. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Suns prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Timberwolves and Suns dressed all their stars in the season's final game, and the Suns made a statement, winning 125-106. It wasn't looking good for the Timberwolves heading into the playoffs, despite being the higher seed and having home-court advantage. However, Edwards dropped 33 points in Game 1, and the Timberwolves shored up their defensive play to get out to a lead. They kept it rolling in Games 2 and 3, including another 36-point performance by Edwards in Game 3.
The Suns entered the playoffs on a roll, winning five of their last seven games to avoid the play-in tournament. The win over the Timberwolves made people believe they would make the second round at the least. It has all come crashing down for the Suns over the last week, and the no-trade clause for Bradley Beal looms large. There aren't many places they can go from here with their cap situation, and Kevin Durant's happiness is a question mark.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Suns Game 4 Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -125
Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +105
Over: 210.5 (-115)
Under: 210.5 (-105)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns Game 4
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
Things aren't looking good for the Suns after Game 3. Beal led the way with 28 points, while Durant had 25 and Booker 23, and the result? A 27-point loss. The supporting cast around the Big Three will need to do a lot more to get the Suns over the hump, and it doesn't look like they have what it takes. New Suns owner Matt Ishbia may realize that spending a ton of money on a big three may not be ideal when the rest of your players can't carry their weight. Eric Gordon was the only player who reached double-digits in points, and Jusuf Nurkic contributed just three points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.
It doesn't look like Anthony Edwards will let the Suns win a single game in this series. The oddsmakers respect the Suns with this spread, but it's hard to see an avenue for them to win a game. They could come out with their best game of the season and avoid a sweep, but Game 3 showed a defeated team.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns are a veteran-led team that should have enough pride to avoid getting swept by the young Timberwolves squad. It would be better to bet on the Suns to keep it close and cover the spread. However, the spread isn't substantial enough to do that. This Suns team is going nowhere and we've seen plenty of times in the NBA that once a team goes south, it isn't easy to get it back.
Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick
If you watched how these first three games turned out, it's hard to consider backing the Suns to cover this spread. The Timberwolves are in the Suns' heads and will be prepared to finish this series in Game 4.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -1.5 (-110)