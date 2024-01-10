The actress had to pass on Barbie due to prior commitments.

Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie, had Gal Gadot as her first choice to play the lead part.

Deadline reveals that Robbie thought Gadot was the “ultimate personification of the doll.

Gal Gadot turned down the part of Barbie due to filming commitments

Of course, Robbie eventually ended up playing the part. But it's due to Gadot passing on the role and Greta Gerwig, the writer, creating the script specifically for Margot.

A while back, Flaunt interviewed the Wonder Woman actress, where she mentioned she turned down the part due to filming commitments.

“I admire Margot,” Gadot said. “Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with.”

She added, “She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie.”

Robbie said, “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” CNN reported.

She added, “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork.”

Gal Gadot wasn't Barbie, but the movie turned into one of the biggest successes of 2023. It's made over $1.4 billion worldwide, Statista reports. Though Gadot may have been a good choice, it seems that Margot Robbie may have been best.