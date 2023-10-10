With James Gunn set to take over the DCU, many wonder what will happen to the OG Justice League. The lineup consists of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller, but it appears none will return.

In Variety's expose on the latest DCU film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it was revealed that none of the OG Justice League will reprise their roles in Gunn's series.

Perhaps it's not that surprising. Cavill has already been replaced as Superman in Gunn's Superman: Legacy film. Affleck has seemingly moved on since his DCU run, going back into drama films in recent years. Gal Gadot has gone back and forth on her Wonder Woman future, but it doesn't appear she will return.

However, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, may return — albeit as a new character. Variety's sources say that Momoa has been in talks to play Lobo, either in Superman: Legacy for Gunn or a standalone film. Who knows, maybe more of the OG Justice League actors could return to the DCU in new roles. It's unlikely that Gunn would want to risk confusing audiences with too much overlap, though.

Viola Davis and John Cena are safe, as previously reported. Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña also appears to be a safe bet to return.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will kick off their DCU regime with Creature Commandos — an animated series. Superman: Legacy will officially begin their film slate. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, however, is the final holdover yet to release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.