More than 700 prominent figures from the entertainment industry have come forward in a show of solidarity with Israel, denouncing Hamas while the conflict in the Middle East continues. The open letter, released by the nonprofit organization Creative Community For Peace on Thursday, was signed by a host of well-known personalities including Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer, Mayim Bialik, and Jerry Seinfeld, alongside notable names such as Chris Pine, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing, and Mark Hamill, CNN reports.

At this moment there are hundreds of missing innocent Israelis, their families broken and begging for any piece of information, any lead to help bring them home. I am using my platform to share their names. their faces, to tell the world what is happening. Please share their… pic.twitter.com/GKwbPOv8WO — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2023

The letter vehemently condemns Hamas' recent actions, decrying their use of thousands of indiscriminate rocket attacks targeting civilian populations and their involvement in the murder and abduction of innocent individuals. It categorically labels these actions as acts of terrorism and calls for a unified stance against such atrocities. The signatories assert their commitment to urge the terrorist organization to release the hostages and put an end to the relentless violence.

Gal Gadot, a signatory herself, expressed her profound grief over the devastating loss of life and the unfathomable impact on affected families. Being an Israeli native and having served as a combat fitness instructor in the Israel Defense Forces, her connection to the country runs deep. Gadot emphasized the crucial role of global solidarity in supporting the Israeli people during these challenging times.

The letter also underscored the significance of responsible information dissemination, urging industry figures to avoid spreading misinformation and to be cautious of propagandist narratives. As the conflict in the region persists, this collective voice from the entertainment industry aims to convey a powerful message of support for Israel and promote a greater understanding of the dire situation.