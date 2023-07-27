Margot Robbie, star of the hit film Barbie, has always been an actress. She recently revealed that she once faked her own death with a babysitter.

Appearing with Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling on BBC Radio 2, Robbie reminisced about a prank that she pulled on her babysitter.

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, [who] was like 16 and I thought was so cool, and then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it,” Robbie recalled.

She continued, “She told me to go have a bath and I didn't want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I'm gonna show you.' And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, and put the kitchen knife [next to me] and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me.”

“But it was worth the wait,” Robbie quipped.

She then revealed that the babysitter ran out of the house screaming. This wasn't her only prank, though. She “practiced a pratfall” on the steps of her local movie theater which resulted in onlookers calling ambulances.

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie as the titular doll who, along with Ken (Ryan Gosling), goes on a journey of self-discovery after she begins questioning her mortality. Barbie has been a massive hit for Warner Bros. and has grossed nearly $500 million in less than a week in theaters. It also broke the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female-directed film.

Barbie is in theaters now.