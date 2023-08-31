Former Barcelona player Arturo Vidal claims he is ready to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The Chile midfielder says it would be delightful to play with Messi and Sergio Busquets again under the management of Tata Martino. The current Athletico Paranaense midfielder has been a forgotten memory considering how influential he was during his Juventus days. However, the former Barcelona man wants to play the final few years of his professional career at Inter Miami.

David Beckham's franchise has picked three former Barcelona players this summer. Alongside Messi, they landed Busquets and Jordi Alba from the Catalans. They were also desperate to bring Luis Suarez into the mix, but the negotiations broke down, and the Uruguay striker stayed at Gremio.

Talking to the TNT Argentina, Vidal said he is ready to leave his current club, Athletico Paranaense. He said, “I would happily go and play with Messi. With him, it's very easy. You just have to pass him the ball. In the United States, there are several rules that prevent more older players from going. That's why it hasn't happened before.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I would be delighted to play with Leo, Busquets – they play by heart, and now Inter Miami plays like that too, with a good coach (Tata Martino). I see Messi playing for a long time with the Argentine team. He enjoys it and is happy wearing the Argentine shirt.”

Vidal and Messi have played 81 games for Barcelona together. The former Juventus has assisted Messi eight times, and the World Cup winner has returned the favor twice.