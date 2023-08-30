Superstar Lionel Messi‘s international duties are set to impact his involvement with Inter Miami in the upcoming MLS matches, reported by goal.com. The Argentine maestro is poised to join his national team for the forthcoming international break scheduled from September 4 to September 12, thereby ruling him out of an important match against Sporting Kansas City on September 9.

This won't be the only occasion when Messi's commitments with Argentina might affect his availability for Inter Miami. There's another international break lined up for October, and an intriguing scenario emerges as Inter Miami has a match scheduled the day after Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Peru on October 17.

Travel, physical strain, and the fatigue associated with international commitments often pose challenges for players participating in both club and national team fixtures. Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, recognizes the impact that these international breaks can have on Messi's availability for the club. Martino, who also manages the Argentine national team, anticipates Messi potentially missing around three out of the remaining 11 MLS matches this season due to his international duties.

Martino acknowledged the situation, stating, “It's something we have to get accustomed to. He's going to miss at least three games – he's going to get called up by his national team – and we need to keep winning.”

Lionel Messi's dual responsibilities with both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team add an extra layer of stress to the club's remaining MLS campaign. Fans and followers of both Messi and Inter Miami will be keenly observing how the club manages his appearances amidst these international commitments and how it impacts their quest for gold in the MLS season.

