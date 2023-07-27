Luis Suarez to stay at Gremio as Inter Miami negotiations collapse

The dream of a Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reunion is officially over. The former Liverpool striker Suarez will stay Gremio as negotiations with Inter Miami have officially collapsed.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Suarez will not be joining Inter Miami this summer. The Gremio coach, Renato Portaluppi, confirmed the news. He said, “The deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December. The soap opera is over now”.

Inter Miami have almost established an FC Barcelona B team in the MLS. After securing the record-breaking move of World Cup winner Lionel Messi, the MLS-based club signed Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from Barcelona. Both players confirmed their departures from the Camp Nou as free agents. The move of Suarez would have seen two members of the historic “MSN” trio at Barcelona in one team. With Neymar's future uncertain at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), you never knew we could have seen all those three individuals reunite at Inter Miami.

However, Suarez staying at Gremio has dashed all those hopes. Inter Miami would now be focusing on their future games after winning two in two since the addition of Messi. The Argentine World Cup winner scored a sensational free-kick against Cruz Azul in the last minute on his debut. He followed it up with an impressive brace against Atlanta United. If Messi keeps it at this rate, we can see many MLS records coming his way to an already historic CV.

As far as Suarez is concerned, we can see the Uruguay striker retire in Brazil. The right-footed forward has had an impressive career, scoring goals for fun at Barcelona, Ajax, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid.