Will Barcelona make this big move?

Tottenham Hotspur faces a pivotal decision regarding the future of Giovani Lo Celso, a player on Barcelona's radar for the January transfer window, confirmed sources to 90min. The Argentine midfielder, five seasons into his Spurs tenure, has seen limited impact since his move from Real Betis in 2019, prompting interest from the Catalan giants.

Despite Lo Celso's intermittent presence in the squad, Antonio Conte's arrival saw him out of favor, prompting a loan move to Villarreal from January 2022 to June 2023. Ange Postecoglou's appointment rekindled hope for Lo Celso, yet injuries disrupted his early-season campaign, although recent performances against Aston Villa and Manchester City showcased his prowess as Spurs' primary creative force.

While Postecoglou values Lo Celso's talent, Tottenham remains open to midfield options, considering pursuits like Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. With Lo Celso's contract running until 2025 and injury woes plaguing his Spurs journey, offering a new deal poses a significant commitment for the club, especially with interest from other clubs intensifying.

Barcelona, seeking midfield reinforcements due to Gavi's season-ending injuries, eyes Lo Celso as a potential solution. Discussions with his representatives indicate Barcelona's interest in a loan move, although Lo Celso deliberates his options.

However, Tottenham faces a conundrum as potential exits could significantly weaken their midfield depth. Absences of key players like Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, and James Maddison due to the Africa Cup of Nations, coupled with Rodrgio Bentancur's injury absence until February, pose a challenge for Spurs, elevating the stakes in Lo Celso's potential departure.

As Tottenham navigates this delicate situation, the looming decision regarding Lo Celso's immediate future holds significant ramifications for the club's midfield dynamics, while Barcelona eyes the Argentine's talents to bolster their ranks in this transfer window.