Tottenham reels from James Maddison's severe ankle injury, sidelining the midfielder for over six weeks and impacting their strategies.

Tottenham faces a significant setback as James Maddison, injured during the Chelsea clash, anticipates a lengthy recovery of over six weeks. Initially selected for the England squad in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, Maddison's withdrawal due to a severe ankle injury has left Spurs reeling from the unexpected blow.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou disclosed the gravity of the former Leicester City man's injury, stating it was worse than initially assessed. The prolonged recovery timeline extends into the new year, depriving the team of Maddison's crucial contributions during a pivotal season.

The absence of the English midfielder amplifies Tottenham's woes, particularly evident in their recent match against Wolves. Despite holding a one-goal advantage, the team suffered a second consecutive defeat, conceding two injury-time goals. In the aftermath, the FA Cup winner took to social media to convey his determination, promising a strong return while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

The injury's impact on the squad was palpable as they navigated the Wolves game without key players. Compounded by suspensions to Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, the team's effort couldn’t salvage a win. Postecoglou lauded the players' commitment despite the challenges, recognizing the tough nature of the game against Wolves.

Tottenham’s path forward is now marked by resilience and adaptation. Maddison’s absence necessitates strategic adjustments while the team strives to maintain their competitive edge in subsequent fixtures. The setback tests the team's depth and adaptability, demanding a collective effort to fill the void left by the Englishman's injury and strive for success in his absence.

The club focuses on regrouping and fortifying their strategies to endure Maddison's absence, aiming to emerge stronger from this challenging phase and secure victories in upcoming matches.