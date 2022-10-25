Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor responds to claims about her

Bayonetta’s original voice actor, Hellena Taylor, responds to various claims about her and her video against Platinum Games. Keep reading to learn more about the situation.

Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor now confirms my reporting that she was offered at least $15,000 and that the final offer was for a cameo, despite the claims in a video that went viral last week: pic.twitter.com/VD60B83ICh — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 24, 2022

In a tweet from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, he posted Hellena Taylor’s most recent thread of tweets. Schreier goes on to say that this thread confirms his reports that she received an offer of at least $15,000. This was after her original video, in which she stated that she was only offered $4,000 to reprise her role. In the recent thread, she mentions that their first offer was $10,000, which she thought was too low. She then proceeded to contact Hideki Kamiya, executive producer of Bayonetta 3, asking him what she was worth. According to Taylor, they offered her an additional $5,000, bringing the total amount offered to her to $15,000.

She continued, stating that after declining the $15,000 offer, she did not hear from Platinum Games for 11 months. They then contacted her and offered her $4,000 as a flat fee to voice some lines. She then proceeds to call the offer of $4,000 for 5 sessions “total fabrications”. The “extensive negotiations” mentioned by the documents and two employees who refuted her original video also did not happen, according to Taylor. She also denied asking for a six-figure salary amounting to $250,000. Taylor ended her thread by saying she was just asking for a “fair, living wage”, and even brings up her £3000 (roughly $3,390 using the current conversion) payment for the first game, which she said was a “shockingly low total”.

The reception for this thread is mostly negative. There are some tweets asking Taylor why she only decided to clarify the situation a whole week after her original video. Others called her out for spreading misinformation. This is because the thread showed that Platinum Games offered her $15,000, instead of the $4,000 she made others believe in her video. One particular tweet even congratulated Taylor for “making life harder for everyone in [her] field because [she] wanted more money”. While some people still showed support for the former Bayonetta voice actor, it’s very easy to see why everyone else is very much disappointed in her.

We can only hope that her replacement, Jennifer Hale, is able to deliver in voicing the well-loved character. Hale herself hopes that things will be resolved in an amicable and respectful way.

Bayonetta 3 comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. For more Bayonetta news from us, click here.