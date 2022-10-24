Platinum Games shows support for new Bayonetta voice actress

Platinum games released a statement regarding the new Bayonetta Voice actress, Jennifer Hale. Keep reading to learn more about the unfolding situation.

A Message from PlatinumGames pic.twitter.com/5ym1JxtBBn — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) October 21, 2022

An official message was released on the Platinum Games official Twitter account. In the tweet, they said that they “offer [their] sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation”. They also gave their “full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement”. Lastly, they asked fans to “please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series.”

This statement came out after the controversies that came out regarding the upcoming Bayonetta game. According to Hellena Taylor, Bayonetta’s original voice, she claimed Platinum Games offered to only pay $4,000 to reprise her role. Taylor said in the video she uploaded on her Twitter account that this offer was “immoral”. She urged fans of the game to boycott the upcoming game. Fans were very vocal on social media about their support for Taylor, with some even going as far as saying “Hellena IS Bayonetta”. Fans have also resorted to harassing the new voice actress on social media.

However, some documentation and testimonies would refute Taylor’s claims. According to these sources, the amount that Platinum Games offered Taylor was nowhere near what she said in the video. The sources stated that Taylor would receive at least $15,000 over five sessions, and at most $20,000. They then said that Taylor wanted a six-figure salary, as well as residuals from the game’s sale. Negotiations did not go through, so Platinum Games decided to hold auditions for a new Bayonetta voice actress. The role was then given to Hale. Taylor, however, would call this an absolute lie. According to her, they were just “trying to save their ass and the game”.

Hale herself responded to the situation on her Twitter account. This is most likely the statement that the original tweet above was supporting.

We can only wait for the whole truth to come out.

Bayonetta 3 comes out on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. For more details about its release, click here.