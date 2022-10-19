Bayonetta voice actress’s claims countered by sources

A few days ago, Bayonetta’s original voice actress released videos calling out PlatinumGames. In it, she explained that due to their “immoral” offer, she would not be reprising her role for Bayonetta 3. However, it turns out that this might not be the case. Keep reading to learn more about what some sources have to say about the claims made by Bayonetta’s original voice actress, Hellena Taylor.

According to a report by Bloomberg, they reviewed documentation regarding the negotiations. They also talked to two people who were familiar with what went down. According to these sources, what Taylor was claiming was not actually what happened. As it turns out PlatinumGames wanted to hire Hellena Taylor to reprise her role as Bayonetta over five voice recording sessions. These sessions would last for four hours each, with each session paying Taylor $3,000 to $4,000. If Taylor agreed to these terms, she would have received at least $15,000.

Just from here, the story is already very different. In Taylor’s video, she claimed that she was only offered $4,000 for everything. This was the main reason why she rejected the offer to reprise the role. However, the story does not end there. The sources continued and said that Taylor asked for a six-figure payment, as well as residuals from the game’s sales. Residuals, for those not familiar, are the sales past the projected sales amount. PlatinumGames declined this request and decided to look for a new actor after the negotiations didn’t go through.

Taylor, later on, said that this was “an absolute lie” in her email to Bloomberg. She said that PlatinumGames was only “trying to save their ass and the game”, and that she stood by what she said in her videos. This includes her call to boycott Bayonetta 3 once it releases. She even called out Bayonetta’s new voice actress, Jennifer Hale, saying that “she has no right to say she is the voice of Bayonetta. I created that voice.”

Hale received serious harassment online because of this incident. She has since then released a statement last Monday on Twitter about the whole situation.

In the tweet, Hale mentioned that she was under NDA, and could not speak about the situation. She hopes that those involved in the situation can resolve things in an “amicable and respectful way.” Hale still received some harassment in this tweet.

Bayonetta 3 comes out on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. For more details about its release, click here.