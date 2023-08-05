Yannick Ngakoue joined the Chicago Bears as a late addition to training camp. The defensive end signed a one-year contract with the Bears eight days before their preseason opener. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams might be more excited than anyone to have Yannick Ngakoue as part of a defense that needs all the help it can get.

It isn't often that a team is able to sign a free agent of Ngakoue's caliber with training camp already underway. Williams thanked Bears General Manager Ryan Poles and the front office, using a hilarious choice of words to describe what the defensive end can do to opposing offenses.

“He can choke a guy out,” Williams said of Ngakoue, via Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 season, Ngakoue totaled 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. A model of consistency as a pass rusher, Ngakoue has never finished with fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season since being drafted in 2016.

The Bears are Ngakoue's sixth team since the 2019 season. He also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

While much of the focus ahead of the 2023 season has been on Justin Fields' development, the Bears' defense might ultimately determine if the team can stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. Chicago ranked dead last in scoring defense last year, giving up 27.2 points per game. The Bears finished 2022 with just 20 sacks, which was the lowest total for any NFL team.