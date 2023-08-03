The Chicago Bears enter the 2023 with a renewed hope. Last season, the team saw Justin Fields emerge into an intriguing player on offense. While his passing had some work to do, his ability to run the ball and throw beautiful deep balls gave many fans optimism. Chicago doubled down on the Fields hype train by building around him on offense, trading for star WR DJ Moore.

However, it seems like the Bears offense is running into some troubles in their first few practices together. After one of the team's practice, Justin Fields pointed out that they fell a little flat against a hyped up Chicago defense. Fields emphasized that the team needs to be more amped up and energetic to match their teammate's intensity, per NBC Sports Chicago.

“I think today in practice we came out probably a little flat,” Bears star Justin Fields said after practice. “So I just talked to the guys after practice. Every little win that we have on the field, we just need to have energy about it because that energy is contagious. That’s one thing I think the defense does well is every little thing they do, well, the DBs are always hyping stuff up. They’re always ‘ahhhhh,’ and that just gets the whole defense going. I told the offense today that we just need to have that same juice as the defense did, but I feel that the defense came out and they competed well with us.”

The Bears underwent a big change over the offseason, replacing many members of their offense and defense with new players. Moore is the big catch, but they added some great pieces on defense with TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. Both sides of the ball will need to step up if they want to take control of the NFC North.

Iron sharpens iron, as they say. The Bears' defense pushing Justin Fields and the offense can only result in good things for both sides. There's a lot of talent on offense, too: they signed new guard Nate Davis, and joining Moore in the WR room are players like Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. After facing adversity, can the Bears go and take what looks to be a wide-open NFC North?