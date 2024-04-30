Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis has finally received a first look. A new image has dropped featuring Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel among the clouds in New York City.
Vanity Fair exclusively shared the image. Driver is seen looking off at the city from a rooftop. In the film, his love interest, played by Emmanuel, is the daughter of Driver's nemesis, the city's corrupt mayor (played by Nathalie Emmanuel).
She is torn between the two. Driver's character is an “idealistic architect and artist planning to rebuild a city that has fallen to ruins. On the other hand, Esposito's character “likes his municipal kingdom the way it is.”
The shot is beautiful. A sunset is approaching as Driver and Emmanuel are atop the New York City skyline. If this is a sign of things to come, fans of Coppola should be excited.
What is Megalopolis?
Megalopolis is the latest film from Coppola. He hasn't directed a film since 2011's Twixt. The film has been a long time coming, and Coppola even financed the film himself with Michael Bederman. Coppola also wrote and directed the film.
In true Coppola fashion, he assembled a star-studded ensemble for the cast. Adam Driver will lead the film as Caesar. Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito also star in the film as Julia and Frank Cicero, respectively.
The rest of the ensemble features heavy hitters like Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, Chloe Fineman, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Jason Schwartzman. Coppola's sister, Talia Shire, will also be featured in the film.
While the film has yet to find a studio to distribute it, Megalopolis will premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. The film will hopefully find distribution at the festival for a proper release.
Who is Francis Ford Coppola?
Francis Ford Coppola is one of the world's greatest filmmakers. He made his directorial debut in 1963 directing Dementia 13. From there, he directed You're a Big Boy Now, Finian's Rainbow, and The Rain People.
In 1972, Coppola directed The Godfather. The film was met with widespread acclaim and has reached legendary status. The first film was an adaptation of Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name. Two sequels were made, The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III, released in 1974 and 1990, respectively.
Additionally, Coppola released a new cut of The Godfather Part III in 2020 titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.
Outside of the Godfather franchise, Coppola is known for directing classics such as The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. His films in the eighties include The Outsiders, Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club, and Peggy Sue Got Married. Coppola's other notable films include Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Rainmaker, and Youth Without Youth.
For his films, Coppola has received several awards. He has won Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for The Godfather Part II. Coppola also took home Best Adapted Screenplay for the first two Godfather films.