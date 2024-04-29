As a star wide receiver at Washington in the dearly departed Pac-12, Rome Odunze was familiar with intense rivalries. In addition to in-state rival Washington State, the Huskies had a border war rivalry with the Oregon Ducks as well as several battles with USC and UCLA. Now that he is a member of the Chicago Bears, Odunze will have to get used to rivalries with divisional opponents including the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
#Bears WR Rome Odunze is already fitting in with Chicago…
(🎥: TikTok/talk2meshow)pic.twitter.com/POjTxerEWE
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2024
It is the battle with the Packers that is the most intense. The two teams have been battling each other since 1921, and while the Bears had the all-time edge in the series for many years, Green Bay has been dominant over the last 30 years. As a result, the Packers lead the all-time series by a 107-95-6 margin.
Odunze understands that the two teams are historic rivals, and he clearly knows which side he is on. The young wide receiver put out a video that demonstrated his “hatred” for the Packers. Actually, it is more of a tongue-in-cheek delivery that exploits the feelings the two teams' fan bases have for one another. “I already can't stand the Packers,” Odunze said with a smile. “Every time I see green I nearly puke. That's right”
The video is likely to make Odunze a fan favorite in Chicago even before he makes his first play in a Bears uniform. It shows he has an easy laugh and a great sense of humor. Some of the more serious Packers fans may anger as a result, but those with a sense of humor will probably laugh along with Odunze.
Odunze will take on a key role for the Bears
Odunze was the No. 9 pick in the first round and he was selected shortly after the Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.
The presence of an elite quarterback like Williams is supposed to improve the Bears' offensive productivity and the selection of Odunze will increase the expectations on the Chicago offense. However, there will be far less pressure on Odunze than his quarterback.
That's because the Bears have a star wide receiver in D.J. Moore and they also added veteran Keenan Allen in free agency. The former Charger is one of the top receivers in the league and he excels at beating opposing defensive backs and getting open.
In addition to Moore and Allen, the Bears also have a solid tight end in Cole Kmet. There is little doubt that Rome Odunze will get his share of passes thrown his way, but he is not likely to be the dominant receiver in the Chicago offense during his rookie season.
The rookie wide receiver has enough speed to make big plays, but his biggest strength may be his ability to win the physical battle and track the football. He can make the difficult catch in traffic and also run away from and through defenders.