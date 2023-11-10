Bears head coach Matt Eberflus opens up about the questionable OPI calls on star wide receiver DJ Moore during the Thursday night game.

The Chicago Bears found a way to beat the Carolina Panthers with a 16-13 win. However, it wasn't without some questionable calls from the referees.

There were a couple of offensive pass interference calls on star receiver DJ Moore that caught the attention of the Bears' coaching staff and fans alike. On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about it, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the two offensive pass interference calls on DJ Moore: ‘I think that we're gonna look at those and turn those in and we'll see what they say. I certainly didn't see anything there.'”

Essentially, the Bears' head coach was so confused by the OPI calls that he's sending the footage to the NFL to look it over. Maybe the league can provide more clarity, or maybe they'll side with the referees. Either way, there isn't really anything the league can do to fix the issue in Thursday night's game.

However, it could help improve the calling for the remainder of the season. But don't hold your breath, as the NFL referees have been inconsistent, to say the least. Maybe one day there will be more clarity on some of these calls, but until then, teams around the league will have to deal with the current situation.

The Bears improve to 3-7 and are currently in line for two top-five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the trade last season with the Panthers. Look for Chicago to try and get a win streak going in Week 11 as they take on the Detroit Lions.