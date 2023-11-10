Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and reacts to playing his former team

Though it wasn't technically a homecoming for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers was the first time Moore faced his former team since being traded to the Bears in March in exchange for the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In five seasons with Carolina, Moore topped the 1,000-yard mark three times despite a pu pu platter of below average quarterbacks getting him the ball, a fate he may be doomed to re-live as a member of the Bears. After the game, Moore was asked about what the experience was like to play against his former team, who were visitors in the Chi.

DJ Moore on facing the Panthers for the first time since being traded. Watch The Official Bears Postgame Live ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cSf787zbJU — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) November 10, 2023

“I talked to some people, some people I didn’t talk to. But it’s alright. But my emotions wasn’t too high. I was pretty chill,” Moore shared with reporters following the Bears ugly 16-13 win, a victory that greatly improved Chicago's chances of securing the top pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight season, since the Bears own the now 1-8 Panthers 2024 1st Round Pick.

DJ Moore wasn't nearly as dominant as he was in Chicago's previous Thursday Night Football appearance this year. Back in Week 5, Moore exploded in a Bears win over the Commanders, setting career highs in both receiving yards (230) and receiving touchdowns (3) in a performance that was anything but “chill.” Last night, Moore was held to 58 yards on 5 receptions, which could be a testament to the difference between Justin Fields and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who has filled in for Fields as he deals with a thumb injury.