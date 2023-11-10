The Chicago Bears secured an important win over the Carolina Panthers on TNF, and Matt Eberflus delivered a comedy gem for the ages

Back in the 90's, NBC ran an advertising slogan for their Thursday night television lineup called “Must See TV.” For four consecutive years, three of the biggest shows of the entire decade were broadcast on NBC on the same night (Friends, Seinfeld, and ER) and the ad execs at NBC smartly capitalized on that. It was easy money. Last night, Amazon could make no such claim for their Thursday Night Football game. There was absolutely nothing “must see” about a game between the league-worst 1-7 Carolina Panthers and the almost equally hapless 2-7 Chicago Bears. But from out of nowhere, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus saved the day, doing his part in providing a comedy gem that was on par with Ross yelling “Pivot!” as Chandler and Rachel tried to help him carry a coach up a set of stairs.

Conjuring all of the enthusiasm of a third-rate magician who is about to pull a rabbit out of his hat or make an oversized quarter appear from behind an audience member's ear, Eberflus, who was 5-21 heading into Thursday as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, had the nerve to say that the Bears had “something up our sleeves.” It was such an embarrassing statement that even Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, on the call for Amazon, had a good chuckle about it.

What did Matt Eberflus have up his sleeve?

Well, on the Bears first possession of the 2nd half, following Eberflus' comments, they predictably went three-and-out. In the 2nd half, the Bears totaled 75 yards of offense and only won the game in regulation because Panthers kicker (former Bear) Eddy Pineiro came up short on a 59-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play. If Eberflus had pulled twenty feet of silk handkerchiefs out of his sleeve it would've been more impressive than what the Bears actually did in the 2nd half of this game, but hey, a win's a win, and a Panthers loss is a win for the Bears too.

Despite the win, this Eberflus thing continues to be arguably the most embarrassing development of an increasingly embarrassing season in Chicago. I thought we had seen some bad coaches leading the Bears. I mean, we're on a decade-long run right now of Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy, but Flus inspires absolutely no confidence whatsoever. I'm throughly convince that my Uncle Rock, who coached my cousins and I in youth football for three consecutive years to a combined record of 17-7, would do a far superior job as the man in charge in Chicago, and he hasn't been on a sideline coaching football in about twenty years.

Here's all I'm saying… if my beloved Chicago Bears move on from Justin Fields at the end of the year but keep Matt Eberflus, I'll be on the hunt for a magician who can make ME disappear.