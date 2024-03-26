Caleb Williams continues to be a major topic ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, with most people expecting him to be the top overall pick by the no other than the Chicago Bears.
Should the NFC North division franchise indeed end up selecting the USC Trojans product, Williams' first taste of competitive NFL action could come as early as the first day of August, as it was announced Tuesday morning that the Bears and the Houston Texans will play against each other at the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game (via the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official website).
“The matchup, which kicks off the National Football League’s 105th season in the city where the League was born, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium — adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The broadcast partner for the game will be announced later this spring.”
The Bears will play the Texans at 2024 Hall of Fame Game
It has been a while since the Bears last played at a Hall of Fame Game. That was back in 2018 when they lost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Canton, 17-16. For what it's worth, Tyler Bray and Chase Daniel were the quarterbacks the Bears played in that contest, with the two combining for 211 passing yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions on 26-of-50 completions.
Caleb Williams' debut in the NFL is already being highly anticipated. The only real question remaining is when will it be and not for which team will he suit up for in his first taste of NFL action.
Caleb Williams still widely expected to be taken No. 1 overall at 2024 NFL Draft
It was almost a dead giveaway on the part of the Bears that they would go for a quarterback for their top pick at the draft when they decided to finally let go of Justin Fields. The Bears sent the former Ohio State Buckeyes star to AFC North division franchise Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a future pick. That trade opened the door for even more speculations that the Bears will get Caleb Williams, who played his last two seasons in college with the Trojans.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles is already sounding convinced that Williams, at the very least, will be an excellent locker room guy for the team that will get the talented signal-caller.
“When you talk to his teammates, they don’t like him, they love him,” Poles said of Williams on Monday (h/t Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic).
“His leadership, how he brings people together. He’s intentional with his leadership. Same goes with the staff,” Poles added.
Chicago can also get more information about Williams and a closer look at him in April when the quarterback swings by for a visit.
Including his one-year stint in the Big 12 with the Oklahoma Sooners, Williams racked up a total of 10,082 passing yards and 93 touchdowns against 14 interceptions on a 66.9 percent completion rate.
Apart from Williams, the other two quarterbacks expected to be taken off the board at the upcoming draft are Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers. It is worth noting that the Bears will be represented at the pro days of Maye at North Carolina and Daniels at LSU.